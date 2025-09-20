Army Jawan Killed in J&K Encounter; Arms Seized in Poonch

An Army jawan was killed during an encounter with militants in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern Kishtwar-Doda region, which began on Thursday evening.

Officials said the clash took place near Dudu Basantgarh in Udhampur district, a region that has witnessed multiple attacks and encounters over tArmy Jawan Killed in J&K Encounter; Arms Seized in Poonchhe past year. A joint team of security forces, including the Army, J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), and CRPF, launched a search operation based on intelligence about militant presence in the hilly terrain.

As the forces advanced, militants opened fire, leading to a fierce gunfight. One soldier sustained critical injuries and later succumbed. Initial reports indicate that two to three militants remain trapped, with additional reinforcements deployed to maintain cordons and prevent escape. The identity of the deceased soldier is being withheld pending formal procedures.

The Army’s Nagrota-based 16 Corps (White Knight Corps) posted on X: “In an intelligence-based operation in Kishtwar, alert troops engaged terrorists around 8 pm on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire occurred. Operations continue.”

In a separate operation in Poonch district, Army troops and J&K Police recovered arms and explosives, including 20 grenades and an AK-type rifle, from the Mendhar nallah area. White Knight Corps confirmed the seizure on X, stating: “Alert troops, in a joint search with police, recovered one AK-series weapon, four magazines, 20 hand grenades, and other war-like stores in Poonch.”

Meanwhile, the J&K Police’s Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) conducted searches at eight locations across Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, and Shopian on Saturday, linked to FIR number 3/2023. The searches were authorised by a competent court, officials said.

Operations remain ongoing, with security forces intensifying efforts in Doda and nearby areas amid increased militant activity.