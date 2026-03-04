Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Wednesday said it thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali sector earlier in the day. In a statement posted on X, the Nagrota-based 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, said the operation was launched following credible intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance indicating suspicious movement in the area.

Army officials said alert troops detected the presence of infiltrators and engaged them, preventing any breach of the LoC. The attempt was neutralised through coordinated ground action, which the Army described as “superior tactical execution” by the deployed forces.

Following the incident, troops were reoriented to maintain domination of the area. The Army said integrated ground and aerial surveillance had been intensified and a heightened state of alert was in place across the sector to deter further attempts.

In its post, the White Knight Corps said the movement of terrorists was detected during persistent surveillance, prompting a swift response from troops. It added that the Army remained committed to maintaining a robust operational posture and stated: “The Wall Stands Vigilant — Every Infiltration Bid Will Fail… We Serve, We Protect!”