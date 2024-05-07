Army exchanges fire with terrorists in J&K

A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K police on the intervening night of May 06-07 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, resulting in an intense firefight with terrorists.

The Chinar Corps Indian Army tweeted about the firefight and said that the operation is in progress.

The Army launched the joint operation following specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The firefight is in progress. More details awaited.