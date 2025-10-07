Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Honours Mohanlal with Commendation

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was recently conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was on Tuesday given a commendation by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi.

Mohanlal, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, said it was an "honour" to receive the commendation from the Army Chief and a "great gesture" from the fraternity of which he has been a part for the past 16 years.