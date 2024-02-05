Armoor Municipal Chairperson to Join Congress

Nizamabad: Armoor municipal chairperson Pandit Vineetha of the BRS will continue to be the chief of the civic body as the no-trust vote conducted against her failed at a recent council meeting.





Collector and district election officer Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed the officials to make the arrangements in this regard. BRS councillors moved a no-confidence motion against her on January 4. Armoor RDO Vinod Kumar sent the meeting details to the collector and it was submitted to the commissioner and director of municipal administration and election commission too.



After verifying the details, the CDMA official declared that the no-confidence motion was not valid due to the lack of quorum. Meanwhile, Vineetha along with her supporters and a few councillors, decided to join Congress on or before February 14. Reportedly, she and her supporters met district in-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao to discuss her joining the ruling party.



