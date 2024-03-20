Arjun Munda Says Modi Govt Committed to Empowerment of Adivasis

Umdam (Adilabad): Union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday said the central government led by Narendra Modi is committed to the empowerment of Adivasis and restoring their self-respect.

He was addressing a BJP meeting in Adilabad parliament constituency in Umdam in Talamadugu mandal. Many local MPTCs and ZPTCs joined the BJP in the presence of Arjun Munda.

Godam Nagesh, who recently joined the BJP, has been named the party candidate for the Adilabad LS seat.

Arjun Munda said the central government led by Modi initiated many welfare and development schemes for empowerment of the adivasis in the last ten years. Adivasi's legendary leader, Birsa Munda’s birth day was declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, he noted.

He said the central government is setting up a museum to showcase the history of the adivasis and their fight against the Mughals and the British. The museum would be named after Ramji Gond in Hyderabad.

The tribal affairs minister said, “Telangana is a place of gods and goddesses and there are many temples in the region. I visited the Keslapur Nagoba temple and local adivasis are protecting their traditions and culture there.”

Referring to tribal areas in Telangana, he observed, “There is some mystic power to this land.”

Arjun Munda alleged that the Congress party indulged in wooing people in the name of caste. The BJP installed the Ramlala idol with the construction of a temple in Ayodhya after a wait of 500 years, he said.

The minister said Narendra Modi announced many guarantees to the people and will fulfill those promises within the next five years of his rule. He appealed to the people to elect Godam Nagesh as their MP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar, district party president Pathange Brahmanand, BJP leaders Ayyannagari Bhoomyya and Suhasini Reddy and others were present.