Ardent follower concludes 10-year vow after meeting CM Jagan

Dudekula Kasim stopped wearing slippers after hoping to personally meet Jagan Reddy as chief minister one day. Kasim’s dream was realised when he got an occasion to meet Jagan Reddy during his Memantha Siddham bus yatra.The 45-year-old resident of Kanala village in Nandyal district said he has been an ardent fan of Jagan Reddy for many years. His admiration stemmed from his deep reverence for his father, the late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, he said.“After attending Jagan's Odarpu Yatra following Rajasekhar Reddy's demise, and witnessing the injustice meted out by fate to such a magnanimous leader, I took a vow not to wear sandals until I could meet Jagan Reddy after he wins power like his father,” Kasim said.Despite facing challenges as an agricultural labourer, Kasim remained steadfast in his commitment, walking barefoot. In 2019, even though Jagan Reddy became the chief minister, Kasim continued to honour his vow and was patiently waiting to meet his real-life hero.The chief minister, during his visit to Nandyal as part of the Memantha Siddham Yatra, met Kasim and handed him over a fresh pair of chappals.Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy, Kasim shared his experience and thanked the CM for presenting the chappals.“The emotional encounter between Jagan and Kasim evoked parallels to the legendary bond between Lord Krishna and Sudhama. Just as Lord Krishna honoured Sudhama with compassion and generosity, Jagan Reddy bestowed his devoted follower, Kasim, with a gift that he will remember for life,” a senior YSRC leader said.