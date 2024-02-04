APSSDC to Start Skills Development Training in Nursing Colleges

Vijayawada: AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) MD and CEO Dr. V. Vinod Kumar announced that their organisation is the nodal agency for the Skill International Programme.



Addressing the State Conference of the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) at the Government Medical College in Guntur on Sunday, he asked nurses to make good use of the skills programme, which has been designed with a specific focus on finding employment in regions like the Middle East, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan and the USA.Dr. Vinod Kumar underlined that to create skilled manpower at the international level and provide global career mobility opportunities, APSSDC is reaching out to major industry partners and international institutes for partnering with the AP government.He said AP government has already collaborated with National Skill Development Corporation International of Government of India, GoGermany, NAVIS HR, IES, INLAMOBI and several other international agencies for facilitation of international placements for nurses.The APSSDC CEO said they have decided to start skills development training in nursing colleges, so that those passing out can find international/ overseas placement opportunities in the global healthcare sector.Explaining the global scenario, he said by 2030, one in six people in the world will be aged 60 years or above, requiring treatment. There are opportunities for nurses in Japan, Italy, Finland, Greece, Portugal and Germany due to their ageing population. Nurses planning to get employed in these countries will require training in cultural sensitivity, professionalism and ethical practices.Dr. Vinod Kumar explained that the AP government has initiated a Cascading Skills Ecosystem wherein there are skill hubs, skill colleges and skill spokes. There is a Skills University under which 686 training centres have been empanelled with APSSDC for implementing skills training in demand sectors. He underlined that 335 plus trainers have been empanelled as trainers with APSSDC.