APSRTC to Run 200 Special Services for Ugadi

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run 200 special buses during the Ugadi festival season, according to a statement by RTC Kurnool regional manager T. Sreenivasulu on Saturday.

These special services will start on April 8 and operate till the 15. The buses will ply on various routes, with a focus on Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru. Additionally, 115 special buses will be dedicated for trips to Srisailam temple.

To cater to the expected rush of passengers, the RTC will deploy special buses on four routes:

Raichur to Srisailam (10 buses)

Adoni to Srisailam (30 buses)

Yemmiganur to Srisailam (25 buses)

Kurnool to Srisailam (50 buses)

The RTC will also add more services in the region if needed to manage the passenger surge during Ugadi.