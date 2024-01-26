APSDRI cracks down on TD MLA’s Nova for election irregularities

AP State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) has cracked down on Nova Agri Tech Limited for election irregularities and illicit money flow.According to sources, Bapatla district police have alerted Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, and Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) authorities about Nova group chairman and Telugu Desam MLA from Parchur, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao indulging in illegal activities and bribing voters.Sources disclosed that APSDRI conducted a search of Nova Agri Tech premises in Guntur on Wednesday under section 67(2) of the APGST Act, 2017. During the search, they found a diary containing handwritten information about bribing of voters during the 2019 general elections. The information written on 13 pages related the cash inflow and outflow for distributing money to voters just before the 2019 general election on April 11, 2019.The diary has been seized in the presence of independent witnesses. P.V. Narayana, an employee of Nova Agri Tech, said the diary belonged to Pullela Ajay Babu, who has retired from the company. When asked to explain the entries in the diary, questioned, Ajay Babu has gone absconding from his residence and has switched off his phone.Sources say the diary entries relate to dates and names of villages, number of voters booth-wise, transport charges for outside voters and other details. Prima facie it appears that illegal and black money has been routed through unknown channels and utilised for bribing voters and gaining undue advantage in the 2019 general elections.Sources maintained that this expenditure has not been brought to the notice of Election Commission of India.It is said Bapatla Police, while alerting IT, ED and SEBI, are sending this information to the jurisdictional court, seeking to register an FIR under the applicable sections of IPC.