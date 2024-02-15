AP’s Future Destroyed In Five Years: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu asserted on Thursday that the farmers of Amaravati would not have given their lands for the Amaravati capital project if they knew that a villain like Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would come to power in the state.

“Even the three gods could not save Amaravati from Jagan Mohan Reddy and devastation,” he said.

Naidu was speaking at the launch of the book 'Vidhvamsam' written by senior journalist Alapati Suresh Kumar on the “destruction” that took place in AP during the YSRC government’s rule. The event was held at the A1 Convention Centre here, in which Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan also participated.

Naidu unveiled the book and presented the first copy to Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said, "The future of the state has been destroyed in five years. Pawan Kalyan and I are also victims of the YSRC anarchy. Vidhvamsam (Vandalism) is not a book but a journalist's Dharmagraham and its author Suresh Kumar will also become a victim of the YSRC tomorrow.”

“This is the first time in history that a book has come out on a destructive regime in the state. Democracy is destroyed under dictatorship. What is in the mind of AP’s five crore people is clearly written in this book with 185 topics. The situation is understandable if the people of the state are calling the Chief Minister a psycho. Property has been vandalised in Amaravati for five years by Jagan Mohan Reddy playing with the name of 3 capitals. Now YSRC raises its voice for the fourth capital - Hyderabad as joint capital.

Pawan Kalyan said, “I have read some pages of this book. A government that starts with demolitions will collapse. This book explains why the anti-YSRC votes should not be split. From 2019 till today, we faced a lot of difficulties. The hardships experienced by the people in the state are written in it. The book of destruction will be a touchstone for future politics,” he said.