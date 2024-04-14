Top
APPSC Releases List of Candidates for Group-I Mains Exam

13 April 2024 7:17 PM GMT
APPSC Releases List of Candidates for Group-I Mains Exam
The Mains Examination for Group-I services will be conducted from September 2, 2024 to September 9, 2024 with a one-day break on September 7.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the list of candidates eligible for writing the Mains Examination for Group-I services.

The list is based on marks the candidates have got in the written objective type exams held during the morning and afternoon sessions on March 17, 2024.

Candidates can access the list of shortlisted candidates on the APPSC website https://psc.ap.gov.in/](https://psc.ap.gov.in/

The Mains Examination for Group-I services will be conducted from September 2, 2024 to September 9, 2024 with a one-day break on September 7.

Candidates may visit APPSC’s official website for more details regarding the examination process.

