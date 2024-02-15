APPSC Releases Hall Tickets for Group-2 Preliminary Examinations

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced arrangements for the Group-II preliminary examinations and released the hall tickets for the same on Wednesday, February 14.

Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their hall tickets from the official website of the commission.The preliminary written examination is scheduled for February 25 across all examination centres. These will be conducted offline in objective mode from 10:30 am to 1 pm.Several candidates have expressed an interest in the Group-2 positions, with approximately 4.83 lakh individuals applying for the examinations statewide.The vacancies announced by the APPSC encompass 897 posts, comprising 331 executive posts and 566 non-executive posts.Application process for the Group-2 examination was open from December 21 to January 17. Selection for the Group-2 posts will be based on multiple stages, including a screening test, the main examination, a computer proficiency test, examination of certificates and a medical examination.The date for the main examination is yet to be announced.The APSSC has said the Group-2 preliminary exam will consist of 150 objective questions, each carrying one mark, to be completed within 2.5 hours.Only candidates who qualify in the preliminary stage will proceed to the mains examination. The mains examination comprises two papers, with 150 objective questions in each paper to be marked on an OMR sheet.Notably, there will be no interview process for the selection, and the final ranking will be determined based on the performance in the mains examination.