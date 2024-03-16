APPSC Group-1 Prelims at 301 Centres Today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been put in place for holding of the APPSC Group-1 preliminary screening examination on Sunday, March 17.

In this regard, chief secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy reviewed preparations for the exams with collectors and SPs of various districts.

The exams are scheduled to be held at 301 centres across the state. Total 48,881 candidates are expected to appear for the examination, whose Paper 1 will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The CS ordered collectors and SPs to organise strict security arrangements and impose Section 144 in and around the examination centres to prevent any untoward incidents. He said one IAS officer must be in charge of supervising the exams in each district.

Jawahar Reddy wanted officers to ensure basic facilities at the exam centres, like uninterrupted power supply and drinking water, apart from first-aid.

The chief secretary directed that appropriate measures be taken to move the answer sheets and other materials to strong rooms in each district.