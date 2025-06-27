Navy Chief Says Treating Act of Terror as Act of War Adds New Dimension to Operational Outlook

New Delhi: During Operation Sindoor, Indian naval ships, submarines and aircraft were operationally ready and deployed, projecting strength and preparedness to deter any "potential actions from our western adversary" in the maritime domain, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday.

"This rapid and measured response not only showcased our strategic reach and maritime dominance, but sent a clear message of resolve, forcing our adversary to plead for ceasefire, I would say, just in time," Admiral Tripathi said in his address at an investiture ceremony at the Nausena Bhawan here.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) also made a reference to India's decision to treat any act of terror as an act of war in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"India's evolved approach to treat any act of terror as an act of war has added a new dimension to our operational outlook," Admiral Tripathi asserted.

"As we navigate an era filled with a complex and rapidly-changing global security environment, the role of the Indian Navy is more critical than ever," he said.

Admiral Tripathi further said the shifting geopolitical and geostrategic landscape, along with various ongoing conflicts worldwide, have "significantly increased the frequency, diversity and complexity of our task".

Congratulating the awardees at the Naval Investiture Ceremony 2025, the Navy chief asserted that the occasion was a powerful symbol of the force's enduring spirit of "courage under fire" and "unwavering commitment to service before self".

Admiral Tripathi conferred the prestigious Yudh Seva Medal to Commodore Kartik Srimal for his professional conduct of exceptional order as the fleet operations officer of the Navy's Western Fleet during Operation Sankalp.

Marking a significant milestone, the Naval Investiture Ceremony was held in the newly-constructed Nausena Bhawan for the first time.

The Indian Navy launched Operation Sankalp in December 2023, under which it executed anti-piracy, anti-drone and anti-missile operations in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the north Arabian Sea and the sea off the east coast of Somalia.

During the ceremony, the CNS also conferred the Naosena Medal (Gallantry), Naosena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and Vishisht Seva Medal to various other naval personnel who have demonstrated leadership, professional accomplishment and rendered distinguished service of a high order.