Apprehensions Over SIR: Omar Seeks ECI All-Party Meeting To Explain SIR Process

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed apprehensions over the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging it could be used to manipulate elections.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a passing-out parade of the JAKLI regiment here, Abdullah urged the ECI to convene an all-party meeting to address concerns. “There are genuine apprehensions. It would be better if the Election Commission calls political parties and explains what SIR actually entails. Everyone knows elections are not stolen through EVMs, but they can certainly be manipulated through other means,” he said.

The Chief Minister cited the 2023 delimitation exercise in J&K as an example of electoral manipulation, claiming seven additional seats were created primarily to benefit one party and its allies.

Responding to queries about declaring a holiday on December 5 — the birth anniversary of his grandfather and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah - the Chief Minister said the power to notify public holidays lies exclusively with the Centre. “I wish we had that authority. Under the current division of powers, the elected government of J&K cannot declare or cancel holidays on its own. This is precisely why we demand restoration of full statehood — so we can take both big and small decisions ourselves,” he said.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K in August 2019, the Lieutenant Governor’s administration removed two public holidays- July 13 (Kashmir Martyrs’ Day) and December 5 (birth anniversary of legendary Sheikh Abdullah. The decision drew sharp criticism from regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .The same administration declared October 26—the day Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession in 1947—an official holiday, and later added September 23, the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler following demands from Jammu-based groups.

During the 2024 Assembly election campaign, the NC promised to restore both July 13 and December 5 as holidays and to revive the historic ‘Darbar Move’ if elected. The pledge of restoring holidays is yet to be fulfilled although the Omar Abdullah-led government, on October 15, formally resumed the 150-year-old biannual shifting of the civil secretariat between Srinagar (summer capital) and Jammu (winter capital) after a four-year suspension. Introduced in 1872 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh, the ‘Darbar Move’ was originally designed to ensure uninterrupted governance during heavy winter snowfall that isolated Srinagar, while also promoting administrative and emotional cohesion between the two regions.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Sheikh Abdullah’s legacy does not depend on government holidays. “Sher-e-Kashmir (the Lion of Kashmir) lives in people’s hearts. Even today, the sword awarded to the best cadet at the JAKLI passing-out parade is named after him,” he added.

Congratulating the 713 young recruits who joined the Army’s JKLI, Abdullah described the Agniveer scheme as a new recruitment model and expressed confidence that the fresh batch would uphold the regiment’s traditions of unity, discipline, and national integration.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing visit to India, the Chief Minister highlighted the deep and historic ties between the two nations. “Russia has stood with India in our most difficult times — whether supplying arms, using its veto in the UN Security Council, or supporting us against conspiracies and aggression from neighbours. It is a good thing that President Putin is visiting and bilateral relations should only grow stronger,” he said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good personal rapport with President Putin could be leveraged for global good. “If this relationship helps persuade Russia to choose the path of peace and end the conflict in Ukraine, it will be a success for everyone,” he remarked.

Asked about the renaming of Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan and other such changes, the Chief Minister quoted Shakespeare- ‘A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.’ He asserted, “People are not concerned with names and labels. They want governance, timely services, and ease of living. Whether we call it Raj Bhavan or Lok Bhavan, the focus must remain on serving the public.”

A day after the Cabinet approved increasing the open-merit quota by 10 percent through reduction in EWS and RBA reservations, the Chief Minister confirmed the file has been signed and sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. “We expect the formal order to be issued soon after the LG’s approval,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has reiterated his government’s commitment to the compassionate appointment scheme for families of deceased government employees. On Thursday, he personally handed over appointment orders to beneficiaries under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (formerly SRO-43) at a function here. Around 60 cases from Kashmir division were cleared on Wednesday, following a similar exercise in Jammu. “Departments have been strictly directed to process pending cases expeditiously, maintain transparency, and adhere to realistic timelines,” he said, adding that minor procedural issues in some orders would be rectified promptly.