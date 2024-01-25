Apply For New Ration Cards on Mee Seva

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, under the directive of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has opened the doors for new ration card applications through its Mee Seva portal.



Prospective applicants can submit their requests before the end of February, with those who had previously applied through Praja Palana also eligible for submission during this period. Notably, the government has already received a staggering 1.10 crore applications, with the majority seeking ration cards and housing benefits.

Fresh applications have been invited to streamline the scrutiny process for new ration card requests. Additionally, those who were initially excluded from the ration cards now have the opportunity to rectify this oversight. Out of the applications received for abhaya hastham, 19,92,747 pertain to ration cards and issues related to dharani. To facilitate this process, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed a new software.

To eliminate fraudulent practices, a comprehensive exercise to eliminate bogus ration cards has been in progress for the past five months. Authorities stress that all cardholders must complete e-KYC verification promptly. This can be achieved by approaching the designated ration dealer, providing their Aadhaar number, and completing the process by providing a thumb impression. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in the removal of the beneficiary's name from the card.

Civil supplies commissioner D.S. Chauhan has issued an order mandating the linkage of cards with Aadhaar numbers to be completed by January 31. This move is anticipated to enhance transparency and efficiency in the distribution of ration cards across the state.