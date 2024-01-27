Applications invited for new VCs for state universities in Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government has invited applications for the post of Vice Chancellor for the 10 state universities. Those interested should submit their applications with their bio-data before February 12.





The applicants should apply in the prescribed format along with evidence by 5 pm on the last date, by registered post.



The universities for which applications have been sought are Osmania University, Hyderabad, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad; Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad; Kakatiya University in Warangal; Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda; Satavahana University in Karimnagar; Telangana University in Nizamabad; Palamuru University in Mahbubnagar and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Hyderabad.



