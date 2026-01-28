Apex Bodies of Kuki And Naga Groups Appeal For Peace

Guwahati: A day after some armed miscreants of Naga community allegedly set ablaze a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, two apex bodies of both the communities have issued a joint statement appealing for peace and to refrain from “any form of violence between the communities”.

Security sources said that tensions have been prevailing between Naga and Kuki-Zo groups in the district this month, and it escalated on January 26, when some Kuki-Zo houses were burnt and a faction of a Naga insurgent group, called the Zeliangrong United Front, took responsibility for it. The group claimed it had burnt down structures allegedly used for illegal poppy cultivation.

Informing that the village where houses were set ablaze was abandoned during the Kuki-Naga clash that occurred in 1992-1998, but later some belonging to Kuki communities started resettling in the area, security sources said that armed militants suspected to be cadres of ZUF burnt down three houses and one 4-wheeler (Gypsy). A police team led by a DIG, along with the SP, Kangpokpi district visited the remote village for inspection.

Problem started after a videos surfaced on several social media platforms showing that a group said to be cadres of ZUF Tiger Force burning down a farm house and destroying illegal poppy cultivation in Waphong Kuki village area in Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile in a joint statement, the Kuki Inpi Manipur and the United Naga Council condemned the burning of houses in the village, stating that the incident resulted in significant property damage and spread fear among residents. Both organisations appealed for calm and urged people to refrain from acts that could further inflame the situation.

They also cautioned members of the public, particularly within tribal communities, against spreading rumours or sharing misleading information on social media. “Unwarranted posts and false propaganda only deepen mistrust and create unnecessary tension between communities,” the statement said.

Security sources said that security forces have been deployed in the area. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025.