APCRDA destroys illegal structures in unauthorised ventures

Vijayawada: The Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Monday destroyed internal roads and survey stones of the real estate venture in which an unauthorised layout was laid at Kanchikacherla in the NTR district without obtaining approval from it.



APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav has given directions to the officials to destroy the unauthorised layouts within the limits of the CRDA. Officials destroyed one such layout at Kanchikacherla and removed the survey stones and internal roads by using excavators.

They also destroyed the layout in RS No.433/2A at Kanchikacherla.



Vivek Yadav warned the real estate people against selling plots without obtaining permission from the APCRDA and said this was a crime and they were punishable. He reminded the people that they would lose money if they purchased unauthorised plots in these layouts.



They would also be responsible for the actions, he said.



The commissioner told the people that those who purchased plots in the unauthorised layouts should not start any building construction. People who have any information regarding the unauthorised layouts and constructions could inform the APCRDA officials, he said.



They may send the information to the WhatsApp number 7095599838 or to the APCRDA official website, he added.

