AP Women’s Commission Takes up Harassment Case Against TD Leader

Vijayawada: AP State Women's Commission chairperson Gajjala Venkatalakshmi has taken up a suo moto case against Kankipadu TDP leader Gummadi Kiran for harassing a woman at Penamaluru in Krishna district.

The chairperson has written a letter to Krishna district superintendent of police, directing that strict action be taken against the accused for sexually harassing the woman.

At the same time, she underlined that the identity of the victim should be kept confidential.

Venkatalakshmi said the AP Women’s Commission is always available to protect harassed women.