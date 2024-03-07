AP Women's Commission chief Padma quits



Taking part in a programme organised by the AP JAC’s women wing here on Thursday to mark the International Women’s Day, Padma said she has given up her constitutional post to campaign for YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as he has empowered women in a big way by initiating a series of policies to benefit women.

She asserted that as the CM is committed to improving the lot of poor in the state, she wants him to remain the Chief Minister forever. Accordingly, she has quit her position just before the elections, to reach out to people in support of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She refuted the criticism that there is no justice under YSRC’s governance, especially for the CM’s family members.



On acceptance of her resignation as AP Women’s Commission chairperson, she maintained that it is up to the party high command to take a decision on it.



