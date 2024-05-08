AP women’ panel complains to NWC about Naidu, Pawan

Vijayawada: AP State Women’s Commission chairperson Gajjala Venkatalakshmi said their organisation will lodge a complaint with the National Women’s Commission against the objectionable comments of Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu against women in general as well as the mother of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular.

On Tuesday, YSRC-affiliated women’s forum leaders, including K. Samrajyam, Y. Durga Bhavani, Selvam Durga, and YSRC Women Doctors’ Cell president Ambati Naga Radhakrishna and others, complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and National Women’s Commission that Chandrababu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had spoken about women and mother of the CM in an objectionable manner.

The AP State Women’s Commission chairperson accused the two leaders of wantonly insulting the mother of CM Jagan for meeting their own selfish electoral ends.