AP Wins Mining Auction Accolades, Ranked 3rd Nationally

DC Correspondent
21 Jan 2024 8:03 PM GMT
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has bagged the third spot in the country for its outstanding performance in auctioning major mineral blocks during 2022-23. In a testament to its success, the state will receive an "Award of Appreciation" from the Union ministry of mines at the upcoming 2nd State Mining Ministers' Conference in Bhopal (Jan 23).

This recognition stems from AP’s impressive feat of auctioning 11 major mineral blocks last year, contributing significantly to the national total of 105 – the highest ever annual tally since the auction regime's introduction in 2015.

