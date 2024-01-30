Top
AP transfers 30 IPS officers

DC Correspondent
29 Jan 2024
AP transfers 30 IPS officers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken up a major reshuffle of 30 IPS officers.


Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy issued an order here on Monday. Accordingly, Kumar Vishwajeet working as additional director general, vigilance and enforcement was transferred and posted as additional director general of police, Railways.

Similarly, Atul Singh, chairman of SLPRB was transferred and posted as additional director general of police, APSP.



