AP to Hold Walk-in Recruitment for Radiation Safety Officers

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Health is seeking to fill 12 vacant positions for radiation safety officers in government medical colleges through a walk-in recruitment drive scheduled for February 19.

M. Srinivasa Rao, secretary of the AP Medical Services Recruitment Board, announced the recruitment drive in a statement on Wednesday. The positions are available in government teaching hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Walk-in Details:

Date: February 19, 2024

Venue: Office of the Director of Medical Education, Vijayawada

Number of Posts: 12

Interested candidates can find detailed information about eligibility, selection process, and other criteria on the official websites of the AP Medical Services Recruitment Board (http://apmsrb.gov.in/msrb) and the Directorate of Medical Education (https://dme.ap.nic.in).