Top
Home » Nation

AP TD Chief Urges CEC to Bar Volunteers from Poll Work

Nation
Priyadarshini Bonagiri
6 March 2024 8:09 PM GMT
AP TD Chief Urges CEC to Bar Volunteers from Poll Work
x

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam (TD) chief K. Atchannaidu has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) urging him to direct the state government to bar village/ward volunteers from election-related work.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Atchannaidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy openly called upon the volunteers to campaign for the YSRC at a recent meeting, despite clear instructions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the contrary. He called the volunteers the party's “election army.”

Atchannaidu further alleged that YSRC MLAs and party leaders have been distributing cash, gifts, and clothing to the volunteers over the past 15 days, urging them to campaign for the party and persuade beneficiaries of government schemes to vote for the YSRC.

He argued that since the volunteers are paid from the state treasury, their involvement in campaigning is not only unethical but also violates the code of conduct for government employees.

Atchannaidu urged the ECI to direct the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to ensure that its guidelines regarding the non-involvement of volunteers in election campaigning are strictly enforced.

Atchannaidu Andhra Pradesh AP News Andhra Pradesh News Telugu Desam 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
Priyadarshini Bonagiri
About the AuthorPriyadarshini Bonagiri

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X