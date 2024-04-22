86.69 per cent clear SSC exam in AP

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education, S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday released the class 10 results.

According to the release, 86.69 percent of the students have cleared the exam.



6.3 lakh students have appeared for the exam conducted in March.



Additionally, the Board of Secondary Education, AP (BSEAP) has said that the supplementary exams will be held from May 24.



For more information and to check the results, candidates can log into the BSEAP website www.bse.ap.gov.in.