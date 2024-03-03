AP SSC Public Exams Begin March 18

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) announced the commencement of the 2024 SSC Public Examinations from March 18, 2024. Exams will be held daily from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Starting March 4 at 12 pm, students can download their hall tickets from the official BSEAP website: https://bse.ap.gov.in/.

School headmasters can access hall tickets for their entire student body using their school login credentials.

Individual students can download their hall tickets by selecting their stream, district, school name, date of birth, and name.

The director of government examinations, Andhra Pradesh, D. Devananda Reddy, urges all students to download their hall tickets well in advance and carefully verify the information they contain.