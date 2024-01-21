AP: Sharmila lashes out at YSRC, TD for failing to get special status

Vijayawada: Newly appointed state Congress president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy has lashed out at both the ruling YSR Congress and the Opposition Telugu Desam for their failure to get special category status for AP.

They also failed in the development of Amaravati as a capital city and in the time-bound execution of the Polavaram irrigation project, she said in an address of the party supporters after assuming charge as PCC chief here on Sunday.She noted that both these parties supported the BJP government at the Centre but never pressed it to grant the special status for AP or for release of funds for Amaravati and Polavaram.She found fault with the BJP, saying its promise of generating 20 crore jobs in the country was hollow. AP did not even get one lakh jobs, she said, and wondered what happened to PM Modi’s promise of bringing back the huge stashes of hidden black money from Swiss banks and distribute it to the poor.“Both the YSR Congress and the TD are acting as stooges to the BJP and safeguarding the saffron party’s interests. If you vote for either the YSR Congress or the TD in the upcoming polls, they will go for the BJP only, as both the parties would again support Modi,” she said.“They are supporting the BJP to promote their selfish interests and not the interests of AP,” she alleged.“My father YSR was against the BJP as it encouraged communal rift. I urge all those who respect the ideals of my father to support the Congress and myself, as it will help to fulfill his ideals for AP’s overall development,” Sharmila said.The Congress chief said that in the last 10 years, AP’s debt burden rose to `10 lakh crore and there was no money left for development of the capital city and for developing a metro rail even in Vijayawada. “The sand, liquor and mining mafia are ruling the roost in AP.”Sharmila said, “Had AP got the special category status, it would have got tax reductions, tax incentives and several industries, to help provide jobs to the youth. The rulers of both the TD and YSR Congress failed to press the Centre to grant SCS.”“Even though Jagan Reddy as leader of the Opposition used to fight for special status, he backtracked on it after becoming the CM. Why did both the YSR Congress and TD, having 31 MPs including six from the Rajya Sabha, fail to mount pressure upon the Centre to get such a status for us,” she asked.She criticised YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being silent on the Manipur violence.