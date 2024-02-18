AP Reorganization Act Provisions Not Implemented: Vundavalli

Kakinada: Even 10 years after the state bifurcation and passage of the 2014 AP Reorganization Act, “none of the provisions in the Act relating to Andhra Pradesh has been implemented.”

This allegation was made on Sunday by former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar. “I had filed a writ petition in court, claiming the bifurcation took place in an undemocratic and unconstitutional way,” he told the media in Rajendravaram.He said the state government has filed an affidavit in support of his contentions in the court, but it did not take any follow up action.He requested the government to argue the case by appointing a senior advocate so that justice would be done to AP.Aruna Kumar said his intention was not to question the bifurcation, but he only wanted that no unconstitutional decisions are taken in future and that the system should be run properly.He said that the NDA government claimed that that 97 per cent of the provisions in AP Reorganization Act had been implemented and the promises fulfilled, but, this was not the truth.“The Union Government had agreed to construct the Polavaram project by bearing the expenses. But the project is facing odds. The central cabinet had approved the Special Category Status (SCS) for AP, but the Modi government stated that the SCS has not been included in the Reorganization Act and that Nithi Ayog had not given its clearances to it.”“As per an RTI reply from Nithi Ayog, a majority of the above provisions were not be fulfilled. The Act says tax incentives to the industries would be given, but Nithi Ayog has not agreed for this, saying that, if so, other states too would demand the same incentives.”“Niti Ayog stated that the new Railway Zone will not be worked out. This apart, according to the bifurcation act, nearly 1.40 lakh crore of assets has to be transferred to Andhra Pradesh, but this has not been done yet. The previous Telugu Desam and the present YSRC governments have bowed down before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These two governments failed to get these for the state,” he said.The former MP added, “A majority of Hyderabadis have invested in electoral bonds for the BJP, which indicates that capitalists attract the Lotus party.”