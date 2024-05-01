AP Polycet 2024 Preliminary Answer Key Released

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Technical Education (SBTET) released the preliminary answer key for the AP Polycet 2024 entrance exam on Tuesday.



Students can access the answer key on the official SBTET website: https://apsbtet.ap.gov.in/ The commissioner for technical education, Chadalawada Nagarani, informed that students can submit objections to the answer key if any. Objections should be emailed to asexams.apsbtet@gmail.com by May 4, 2024.The final answer key incorporating any revisions based on objections will be uploaded to the SBTET website on May 5. Nagarani further announced that the results for the AP Polycet 2024 entrance exam will be declared by May 10, expediting the result processing.



