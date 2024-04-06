AP Polls: YS Sharmila Seeks Blessings from Kadapa Voters

Anantapur: APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila on Friday continued her tirade against her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that the latter is supporting the accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.



“He (Jagan) has also allotted the Kadapa MP seat to Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is among those accused in the murder case,” she pointed out.

Sharmila went on to plead people of Kadapa to defeat Avinash Reddy in the Lok Sabha elections, showing they are against criminal politics. “This is the best tribute you can pay to the slain Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy,” she told people who had attended her public meeting.

The APCC president, along with Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr. N. Sunitha, is on a bus yatra of the Kadapa area. Addressing people at Amagampalli in Kasinayana mandal of Kadapa district, the APCC chief accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of doing nothing for the development of Kadapa district during the past five years

“The Chief Minister has made no progress on the long-pending steel plant in Kadapa. Had Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy been alive, the steel plant would have taken full shape by now,” Sharmila remarked.

She appealed to the people of Kadapa to do justice for Sunitha by defeating Y.S. Avinash Reddy. “My contest against Avinash Reddy is only to fight against the criminal politics in the district,” she underlined.

On the day, former union minister Killi Kruparani joined the Congress in presence of Sharmila during her bus yatra in Kadapa district on Friday. Kruparani had quit YSRC a couple of days ago. She arrived in Kadapa on Friday and joined the Congress party.

Addressing the public meeting on the occasion, she called on people of Kadapa to bless Sharmila, who is fighting for genuine issues of the state. “Only Congress party can do justice to the state by conferring on it the special category status,” the former union minister said.