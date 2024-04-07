AP Polls: YS Avinash reacts to Sharmila's comments Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy on Saturday reacted to the series of remarks and allegations that APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila made against him in the former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.



Anantapur: Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy on Saturday reacted to the series of remarks and allegations that APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila made against him in the former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

The MP, whom Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has re-nominated from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, said, “Rivals can speak anything. I believe the best thing is to leave their comments to their wisdom.”

Sharmila, during her campaign, has been targeting Avinash Reddy for his role in Viveka murder. She has asked people to be cautious and not vote for Avinash Reddy, so that politics of criminality in Kadapa district could be wiped out.

Avinash Reddy said Sharmila has levelled some horrible allegations and her words are harsh and terrible. He felt the best thing is not to respond to each and every baseless allegation. "Otherwise, mudslinging will go on every day," he remarked.

