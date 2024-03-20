AP Assembly Polls: Villagers in Chandragiri, Punganur Press for Talakona Water Project

Tirupati: With elections approaching, inhabitants of villages across Erravaripalem, Chinnagottigallu and Rompicherla mandals in Chittoor region are attempting to make the long-stalled Talakona water project an agenda for political parties and candidates.

Under the banner of the Talakona Neeti Sadhana Committee, they have launched a pamphlet campaign highlighting the need to harness rainwater from the Talakona hills into the region's tanks and supply channels.

This proposal has been around for years, but governments ignored it despite the area's worsening problem of water scarcity.

The pamphlets were distributed across multiple villages in the three mandals under Chandragiri and Punganur Assembly constituencies. These urged the public to seek an assurance from candidates of the YSRC and Telugu Desam for reviving the much-needed water supply project.

"The rain falling on the Talakona hills is the sole source of sustenance for the people of this parched region," states K. Anjaiah, the committee’s working president. "Yet, for years, successive governments and rulers have turned a deaf ear to our struggle, leaving us high and dry."

At the crux of the citizens' demands is the proposal to strengthen major tanks like Ayyappareddycheruvu, Nallasamudram, Madicheruvu, Valasapallicheruvu and Siddhalagandicheruvu by creating new supply channels. Once realised, this could route water to a staggering 764 tanks across the three mandals, bringing fresh life back to the region.

However, Anjaiah lamented: “Those who rule us are deceiving the people with empty promises and freebies, without addressing the real problems of the people."

Emboldened by the urgency of the situation, the activists are preparing for a confrontation with nominees of major parties currently on the campaign trail. In their crosshairs are ruling party candidates Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (Chandragiri) and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Punganur), as well as opposition alliance candidates Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri) and Challa Ramachandra Reddy (Punganur).

“We aim to try and extract clear, unambiguous assurances from these candidates on implementation of the Talakona project if they are elected to power," Anjaiah said.

The issue is real serious. According to Paturu Reddy of the Dalitha Dappu Kalakara Sangham, the dwindling agricultural economy has compelled scores of families to abandon their ancestral lands and migrate to various towns and cities in search of sustenance. "People must mount an unrelenting campaign and exert pressure on all parties and candidates to accord top priority to the Talakona project," Paturu Reddy says.

The Neeti committee’s president Dhanasi Venkataramana, secretary Mareswara Srinivasulu and member Dhansi Ramana have pledged to sustain the momentum throughout the campaign period.