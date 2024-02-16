AP Poll Panel Nod Must for Publicity Ads on Electronic Media

Visakhapatnam: AP Chief Election Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said those advertising on electronic media during the ensuing elections must compulsorily obtain prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the district level.

Talking to reporters here after addressing representatives of all political parties with regard to political advertisement at the state secretariat in Vijayawada on Thursday, the CEO said registered political parties should get the approvals from MCMC three days prior to the advertisement.He said electronic media must follow rules of the Election Commission and not run any advertisement that does not have the MCMC approval.Member of State MCMC and additional CEO Koteswara Rao, Doordarshan Vijayawada regional unit deputy director G. Kondala Rao, PIB media communication officer T. Henry Raj, joint CEO Venkateswara Rao, committee convener and deputy CEO Mallibabu and representatives of various political parties were present at the meeting.