Top
Home » Nation

AP Poll Panel Nod Must for Publicity Ads on Electronic Media

Nation
DC Correspondent
15 Feb 2024 7:38 PM GMT
AP Poll Panel Nod Must for Publicity Ads on Electronic Media
x
Andhra Pradesh CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena (Photo: X)

Visakhapatnam: AP Chief Election Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said those advertising on electronic media during the ensuing elections must compulsorily obtain prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the district level.


Talking to reporters here after addressing representatives of all political parties with regard to political advertisement at the state secretariat in Vijayawada on Thursday, the CEO said registered political parties should get the approvals from MCMC three days prior to the advertisement.

He said electronic media must follow rules of the Election Commission and not run any advertisement that does not have the MCMC approval.

Member of State MCMC and additional CEO Koteswara Rao, Doordarshan Vijayawada regional unit deputy director G. Kondala Rao, PIB media communication officer T. Henry Raj, joint CEO Venkateswara Rao, committee convener and deputy CEO Mallibabu and representatives of various political parties were present at the meeting.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Mukesh Kumar Meena Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls Assembly Elections Poll Ads 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X