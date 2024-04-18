AP police uses mobile command and control centre to keep vigil during Jagan’s yatra

Andhra Pradesh: In the wake of recent attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada, the police deployed a new mobile command and control centre to keep a constant vigil on those moving suspiciously during the yatra. The staff in the command and control centre will monitor the environs all along the bus yatra route.

After the incident, the police are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring fool-proof security to the Chief Minister and accordingly intensified security deploying a separate team headed by a DSP rank officer for each sector in addition to the local police.

As part of the enhanced security measures, the Andhra Pradesh police have now pressed into service a mobile command and control centre vehicle for maintaining surveillance continuously.

The vehicle was installed with one high-end closed circuit surveillance camera atop the cabin in the front and two more cameras behind it to keep a vigil. These cameras can tilt 360 degrees to capture live images and the staff inside the vehicle will continuously monitor them.

In case the staff finds anything suspicious, they would alert the police officials concerned for taking necessary action, according to officials.

Jagan will resume the 17th day yatra from Thethali near Tanuku on Thursday and halt for the day at ST Rajapuram in East Godavari district at night.