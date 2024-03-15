AP Police Nab Two Key Suspects After Death of Geetanjali

Vijayawada: The police arrested two key suspects in Guntur district on Thursday in connection with the tragic death of a young mother of two children, Geetanjali, by suicide.

She was unable to bear trolling on social media, resulting in the suicide, police said.

Guntur SP Tushar Dudi said the two suspects were Rambabu and Venkata Durga Rao. They would be produced before the magistrate shortly for remand and questioning.

“The two used the open-source intelligence, cyber teams and other resources to compile the database of accounts, and these were used to harass the victim. Based on such a database, they identified 60 account holders."

The SP said Geetanjali was a beneficiary of the government's land patta scheme and she gave an interview to a media channel with great excitement on how she benefited from the scheme. “Her interview went viral on social media. Following this, she was being subjected to heavy trolling, including use of sexual innuendos, and raising questions about her marriage. The trolling even stooped to the level of abusing her parents.”

“Unable to bear such harassment, she remained confined to her home for a few days and then resorted to the extreme step of suicide,” police said.