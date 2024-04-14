AP Police Form Six Special Teams to Probe Attack on CM

Vijayawada: The state police formed six special teams here on Sunday to inquire into the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here a day ago, which caused injury to him above the left eyebrow.



The assailant who pelted a stone while the CM was on top of the yatra bus during the Memantha Siddhame on Saturday has not been identified.

The police started collecting CCTV footage from the nearby establishments and are tracking the call data of mobile phones from the cell phone tower located in the vicinity.

Though forensic teams tried to collect evidence, they could not find the object that hit the CM.

The police maintain that there was darkness all around. The power supply had been stopped during the CM yatra to avoid electric shock from the overhead power lines. Jagan Reddy was standing atop his campaign vehicle to greet the people with folded hands while on the tour.

There was a gathering of nearly 50,000 people on the road. In the melee, the object that hit the CM could not be identified.

The police reconstructed the scene after it cordoned off the area to avoid any tampering of the evidence and to find clues that could help them nab the culprit.

The Election Commission called for a report on the attack on the chief minister. The AP police prepared a factual report on the mishap and submitted it to the chief electoral officer to be sent to the ECI.

The attack has come as a matter of serious concern to all. The ECI is set to announce the poll schedule for AP on May 13, in the fourth phase.