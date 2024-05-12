AP Police Deploy Personnel from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu for Poll Duty

Vijayawada: To ensure conduct of elections in a peaceful manner by maintaining law and order properly, the AP police is also availing the services of its counterparts from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to deploy a large number of police personnel in the state.

AP director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta in a statement issued here on Sunday disclosed the details of security personnel deployed in parts of AP for poll duty.

Accordingly, a total of 58,948 police personnel have been deployed and they include 45,960 from AP, 3,500 from Karnataka, 4,500 from Tamil Nadu, home guards-1,622 and police personnel from various wings and on deputation for poll duty-3,366.

The AP police deployed armed forces including 92 platoons of APS, 295 platoons of CAPF and others like NCC-3010, NSS-13,739, ex-servicemen-1,614 and retired police personnel-246.