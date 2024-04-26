AP Open Exam Class X, Intermediate Results Declared





Commissioner (School Education) Suresh Kumar said the Andhra Pradesh Sarvatrika Vidyapeeth (Open School Society) has declared the results of the 10th class and Intermediate examinations that it had conducted from March 18 to March 26.

Out of the 32,581 candidates who appeared for the Class X (Open) examinations, 18,185 students (55.81 per cent) passed. With regard to Intermediate (Open) examinations, 73,550 students participated in the examinations and 48,377 (65.77 per cent) of them passed.

Open School Society director Nageswara Rao said candidates can apply for revaluation / recounting process from April 29 to May 7, with fees payable through the APT online centres across the state. He said supplementary examinations have been scheduled from June 1 to June 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The examination fees can be paid from April 29 to May 10. Additionally, intermediate practical exams will take place from June 10 to June 12.



