AP: No Polio Case in AP for Past 15 Years, Says Health Minister Rajini

Vijayawada: AP is polio-free. Not a single such case was noticed or registered in AP since 2008, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said.

This was due to collective efforts, she said at a pulse polio immunisation programme that started on Sunday and targeted 53.36 lakh children in AP. The programme was held to mark National Polio Eradication Day, at UPHC Srinivasaraopet in Guntur.The minister formally launched the immunization programme by administering polio drops to children.Vidadala Rajini said that in the last 15 years, not a single pulse polio case has been registered in AP. “This is a success for our state. We could not have achieved this honour without the cooperation of the medical and health department staff.”“As part of the Pulse Polio programme, we have set a target to administer polio drops to 53.36 lakh children. The programme is being conducted through 37,465 polio centres.She said the pulse polio programme would be conducted on March 4, 5 and 6. Medical staff would go to every house and conduct a survey on these three days.Children who have not received polio drops will be identified and given polio vaccination. Some 74,930 teams have been formed across the state to conduct door-to-door vaccinations and 1693 mobile teams have been set up. Polio booths have been set up at bus stations, railway stations, airports, major intersections and tourist areas across the state.Some 67.76 lakh doses of vaccine have been made available across the state. Two drops of the vaccine will ensure the health of children. All parents with children under five years of age must get polio drops for their children, the minister stressed.Guntur Mayor Sivanagamanohar Naidu, corporators, medical officials, nurses, party leaders and activists participated in the event.