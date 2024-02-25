AP: No Cancellation of APPSC Group-1 Exam, says AP PSC Chairman

Vijayawada: The APPSC chairman Gautam Sawang has affirmed that the Group-1 exam will be held as per schedule on March 17. Candidates should not be misled by rumours about a “postponement” of these exams, he said.

The Group 2 preliminary exam was held peacefully across the state to fill 899 posts on Sunday under strict vigil, the chairman said and added that he has been monitoring the examinations from the command control centre. “Group 1 exams will be held as usual on the date already announced.”

Gautam Sawang said, “With the intermediate public examinations, there will not be any shortfall in examination centres for Group 1 exams.

The chairman explained that in all 4,83,535 candidates have applied for the Group 2 preliminary across the state while 4.63 lakh candidates have downloaded their hall tickets.

“The Group 2 exam was conducted peacefully barring one minor incident. One person was caught with a fake hall ticket in Chittoor district and the police are investigating this. The results of Group 2 mains will be released as soon as possible. He said that the results will be released in June/July,” he said.





