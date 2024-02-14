Top
AP Launches Care Companion Programme For Health

14 Feb 2024
AP Launches Care Companion Programme For Health
AP Health and Family Welfare commissioner J. Nivas on Wednesday inaugurated in Vijayawada the two-day Care Companion Programme (CCP). (Image:DC)

Vijayawada: AP Health and Family Welfare commissioner J. Nivas on Wednesday inaugurated in Vijayawada the two-day Care Companion Programme (CCP) for master trainers among medical officers from all the districts of the state.

The programme, being jointly conducted by the AP National Health Mission and Noora Health, is aimed at officers of Child and Adolescent Health, Maternal Health (Antenatal & Postnatal), and Non-Communicable Diseases. The trained master trainers will in turn train community health officers (CHOs) in all districts.


The health commissioner said using flip charts and other educational tools, the CHOs will educate mothers and caregivers at primary healthcare centres (PHCs) about ensuring maternal health, newborn health and child and adolescent health. “This will bring in behavioural changes among people and result in better health indicators,” Nivas underlined.


He emphasised how a flip chart can be a very powerful tool in effectively capturing the attention of the community. He pointed out that flip charts had been widely used during the state’s Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) campaign. These charts can also be utilised in the ongoing community health programmes like family doctor and health melas.


National Health Mission state programme manager Dr. Duppala Venkata Ravi Kiran, Noora Health medical director Dr. Sudeep, associate director Dr. Tanmay and Dr. Puspalatha participated in the programme.


