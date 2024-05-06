AP Land Titling Act will eliminate land mafia, says Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSR Congress state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made it clear that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is trying to eliminate land mafia in Andhra Pradesh by bringing in the AP Land Titling Act.

He charged that because of this, opposition leaders N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are opposing the act. “AP CID filing a case against Chandrababu for false propaganda against the Land Titling Act is a welcome development,” the YSRC general secretary underlined.

He claimed that Polavaram project has been delayed due to the TD-BJP alliance. He pointed out that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would have completed the Polavaram if the centre had given funds. He pointed out that even though the cabinet had approved ₹12,000 crore, the centre did not release these funds.

Ramakrishna Reddy claimed that if Polavaram is properly funded by the centre, the project can be completed in two years.