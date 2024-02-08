AP Land Titling Act Hearing Deferred by HC for Four Weeks

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court deferred the hearing on a petition challenging the AP Land Titling Act, filed by Kurnool Bar Association members, for four weeks today. Petitioners' lawyers, Y. Balaji and Chidambaram, argued that the state government was given four weeks to submit a counter-affidavit but failed to do so.

The government's pleader requested an additional four weeks to file the response.

The court granted the government's request and ordered them to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks.

Additionally, the court allowed petitioners to file an emergency petition if the government attempts to implement the Act before the hearing concludes.

This order applies to other petitions challenging the Act as well.