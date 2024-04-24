AP: Jagan Regularised Contract Staff in AP

Vijayawada: YSRC-affiliated YSR Trade Union state president P. Gowtham Reddy has criticised TD chief N. Chandrababu for spreading a “bunch of lies” against the state government with regard to government staff.



Addressing a press conference at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Gowtham Reddy said after YSRC has come to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has regularised contract and outsourced employees in the state.



The state government has also supported auto drivers, weavers, fishermen and other professional workers by providing financial assistance every year, he pointed out.

The trade union leader said government employees, labourers, contract and outsourcing employees are with the YSRC. They would vote for the ruling party in the upcoming elections, he maintained.