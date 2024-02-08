AP issues notification for filling 6,100 teacher posts

Vijayawada: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has released notification for filling 6,100 teacher posts. The process will start on February 12 and the results will be announced on April 7.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the minister said the aim is to fill 6,100 vacant teacher posts in the state.

He listed the distribution of the 6,100 posts, including 2,280 for secondary grade teachers (SGT), 2,299 for school assistants, 1,264 for trained graduates (TG), 215 for post graduate teachers (PGT) and 42 for principals.

With 14,219 teacher posts filled by the present government, the minister said all the remaining vacancies would be filled by the upcoming DSC in April.

Satyanarayana emphasized the need to fill teacher vacancies across various segments including in institutions linked to the Zilla Parishads, Mandal Parishads, Municipalities, AP Model Schools, AP Residential Educational Institution Society, AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society, and AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society.

He highlighted the importance of addressing vacancies in educational institutions operating under backward class societies.

Regarding the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET), the minister said the Computer-Based Test (CBT) would be done from March 27 to April 9, with results declared on April 14. For the DSC, notifications will be issued on Feb 12, followed by CBT exams from March 15 to 30, and the results would be announced on April 7. Examination centres will also be established in Chennai and Bahrampur.

Satyanarayana reiterated the government's commitment to education development, highlighting the allocation of `73,000 crore over the past five years.

Principal secretary to the education department Praveen Prakash and school education commissioner Suresh Kumar provided details of the exam schedules and vacancy notifications.

Commissioner of higher education department P Bhaskar and other officials were also present.