AP Industry Leaders Laud Interim Budget's Sectoral Emphasis

Visakhapatnam: The Interim Union Budget has received accolades from prominent industry figures in Andhra Pradesh. They lauded the government's targeted initiatives towards fiscal consolidation, health, infrastructure, and agriculture.

V. Murali Krishna, vice chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh, praised the government's commitment to combat cervical cancer through vaccination programmes for young girls. He stressed the life-saving impact of this initiative in addressing the high mortality rate associated with the disease.

He also commended the extension of health insurance coverage for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, highlighting its “contributions to a more comprehensive healthcare ecosystem.”

Grandhi Rajesh, vice chairman of CII Visakhapatnam, applauded the establishment of three major economic railway corridors, envisioning them as catalysts for industrial transformation. Strategic investments, combined with improved port connectivity and high-traffic density routes, would significantly enhance logistical efficiency and reduce costs, he said.

R.V.S. Rudraraju, director of Rujul Chemicals Pvt Ltd, expressed strong support for the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision, emphasizing its reliance on robust governance and substantial infrastructure development. Initiatives such as low-interest, long-term loans and increased infrastructure spending are key drivers of innovation and economic growth, he felt.

D. Tirupathi Raju, executive chairman of Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd, expressed optimism on the budget's impact on the agricultural sector. He lauded measures aimed at “enhancing production, promoting technology-driven practices, and providing financial support through the increased credit target of `20 lakh crore.”

He also praised the government's “commitment to integrating technology with agricultural practices through the creation of a Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture, recognizing its potential to revolutionise farming methods.”

DK Mohanty, director (commercial) of Rastriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, cited the increased allocation of funds for infrastructure development, this reaching approximately Rs.11.1 lakh crore during FY24-25. He anticipated a surge in steel consumption in sectors like railways and Defence due to the additional allocation of funds for their projects. There is a need to reduce steel imports and bolster domestic production, he said.