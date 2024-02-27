AP in Second Place in Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana Implementation

Vijayawada: Necessary steps are being taken to improve employment opportunities for the youth on a large scale by developing the MSME sector in AP.

This was stated on Monday by chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy. He reviewed the various development measures undertaken in the MSME sector with the officials of the Industries department.

He said steps are being taken to provide employment opportunities to the youth by undertaking innovative projects. Clusters have been established in various areas and local employment opportunities are being increased.

Under the MSME-cluster development programme, the aim is to establish 100 Infrastructure Clusters across AP. Some 57 clusters have been identified and work on eight clusters completed.

Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country after Karnataka in terms of Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana scheme registrations. Anantapur, Nellore, Tirupati, West Godavari and YSR Kadapa districts were selected in the first phase and 18,000 persons have completed their training programmes in various crafts. Another 3,000 people are undergoing training, he said.

Jawahar Reddy said steps will be taken to provide employment opportunities to the youth by undertaking projects through MSME.

Industries secretary N. Yuvraj, through a powerpoint presentation, explained the progress of various programmes undertaken in the MSME sector across the state.

A total of 55 clusters have been identified for the Common Facility Centers. Regarding MSME, the details of the registrations done so far in the portals were given.

He explained about the registrations and training programmes undertaken so far in connection with Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, which was aimed at providing more employment to various artisans by training them.

